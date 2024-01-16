SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - In response to dangerous and icy road conditions Tuesday (Jan. 16th) and on into Wednesday (Jan. 17) morning, most large school districts in southern Delaware are delayed.
The majority of districts, including Seaford, Sussex Tech, Woodbridge, Laurel, Indian River, Cape Henlopen and Milford, are delayed by two hours.
Notably, Delmar is delayed 90 minutes. Parents and students should take a close look at the various time differences.
School districts may reassess in the morning if further delays are warranted. Updated closure information for schools, government offices and other businesses and organizations can always be found in the CoastTV news app and on our website at coasttv.com/closings.