LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library is launching "Colorín Colorado," a monthly children's storytime in Spanish starting Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at their facility. Each month will feature different stories read by Spanish-speaking educators, followed by a hands-on activity for children to explore.
Mauricio Salinas has been an educator for over 30 years and is all hands on deck for the new program.
"We want to immerse our preschoolers to this language just in case, you know, they want to proceed with their educational career and take classes in Spanish," Salinas said.
This is the programming the Lewes Public Library wanted to present for a long time.
"I just think this is a wonderful opportunity for our community to learn something about a new culture, to exchange something about their culture," Jennifer Noonan, children's librarian at the Lewes Public Library, said. "This program really is for everybody, whether they are a native Spanish speaker or have never spoken Spanish, and it's just an opportunity for everyone to come together."
For Sheila Oquendo, who is also an educator, it is very exciting to be part of this program.
"I understand that in this new generation that we are living in, giving the child the opportunity to speak two languages, accepting everyone as they are, regardless of their language, is an advantage and also creates new citizens that we need so much today," Oquendo said.
Salinas is looking forward to sharing his experiences as an immersion teacher.
"I want to be hands-on with the community because I think together we can do many, many things," Salinas said.
The stories and activities are geared toward pre-K through first-grade students. However, all ages are welcome.
The other sessions will be on Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 9, April 20, and May 18.