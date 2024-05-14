OCEAN CITY, Md - Ahead of this week's Cruisin' Ocean City event, a special event zone is now effect for the town. Drivers will see speed limits reduced to 30 mph and an increase in fines for traffic violations.
According to town officials, violators could also face arrest. Ocean City is utilizing law enforcement from its police department, Maryland State Police, and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.
Cruisin' Ocean City runs May 16-19. It is considered one of the largest car shows on the east coast and thousands are people are expected to attend.
Recently, Ocean City has taken a proactive approach to these type of events in the wake of past incidents from the non-sanctioned H2Oi rallies. To view the town's policy on special event zones click here. The Cruisin' Ocean City zone ends Sunday, May 19.