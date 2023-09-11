OCEAN CITY, Md. - With the possibility of the "Pop-up Rally" car event coming back to Ocean City, the Ocean City Police Department says all roads within the town will be designated a special event zone.
From Tuesday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 24, speed limits in the zone will be reduced to 30 mph and fines for violations will be increased.
During this time, the department says that people can expect to see a significant police presence in Ocean City, with officers strictly enforcing all traffic laws.
The Pop-up Rally is a car show driven through social media, instead of an organized event with a promoter. For this reason, the department says the event can occur whenever and wherever it is promoted on social media.
The department says if the event does occur, drivers can expect some traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns.
Spectators are urged by the department to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic, to always use crosswalks when crossing roadways and to make sure drivers see you while crossing.