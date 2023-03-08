Speed Cameras Might Be Coming to School Zones in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.- We've all been guilty of it, driving a little too fast. But in Berlin, Maryland a new speed camera aims to slow people down.
One local Alexis Turning knows what makes her slow down on the road, "I know when I see a speed camera, especially like in Salisbury, I know the places that have speed cameras versus don't and I know I definitely slow down because I know I can get a ticket."
The town of Berlin is in talks to put speed cameras in school zones and they say the cameras are to help with a shortage of police and increase safety. Councilmember Steve Green said, "This is truly about cracking down on speeding and increasing the safety in our town."
Some people in town think not all school zone's need the speed cameras but others disagree.
Shaina Boyd thinks the need is there, "It's probably a great idea a lot of the schools are in heavily trafficked areas. I know that the pickup and drop off lines often extend well past where they are supposed to end."
There is some push back, Councilman Green said he has heard complaints that the cameras are a cash grab. While others seem to think, if you can't pay the fine don't do the crime, Green said, "There's 11 mph over the state speed limit is what a speeding ticket would be issued, so, you know, that's a significant, you know, that's speeding."
The next steps in this process are the speed camera vendors will do an evaluation to determine what school zones, if any, need speed cameras and if so the recommendation will go back to town council for discussion.