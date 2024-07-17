REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A car crash in the Pelican Square Parking lot Tuesday resulted in injuries and has prompted an investigation by the Delaware State Police.
On July 16, at about 10:26 a.m., DSP said a Lincoln driving southbound at a high speed in the Acme parking lot, Pelican Square, collided with the back of a Dodge Caravan and a shopping cart. The Lincoln then struck the rear of an occupied Kia Optima, causing the Kia to hit a Subaru Forester and a Nissan Sentra.
The driver of the Lincoln, a 76-year-old woman from Millsboro, and the occupant of the Kia Optima, a 38-year-old man from Lewes, were both taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, said DSP. Troopers continue to investigate the crash.