Speeding Concerns in South Bethany

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - In South Bethany there is a bit of a speeding problem and the town has made changes to address it.
The town of South Bethany recently changed the speed limit from 20 miles per hour to 15 miles per hour on certain streets.
The South Bethany Police Department report they've already issued eight written warnings since the change of the speed limit.
The dept said that they're going to start strict enforcement and begin giving out ticket violations starting in April. South Bethany police said they sent the word out regarding the change of speed through the town email and social media.
But some who live in town like Pete Silverman say the change of speed limit hasn't done much, "People ignore the signs they go any speed they want and not slowing down," Silverman said.
"They seem to be actually traveling at a faster rate, they do what they want to do," he said.
Although some like Rob Merriam said the change will at least make people more aware of their speed.
"But I think the point is people will go much faster than that, so hopefully they'll at least slow down to at least 20 miles an hour so they make a little safer," Merriam said.
While others like Sandi Roberts think the speeding problem is only during the summer months.
Regardless, Roberts said she will go with what is best for the town, "It's an inconvenience to those of us who live here but if it's in the interest of what's safer for people, then it's worth it," she said.