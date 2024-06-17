OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines Police Chief Tim Robinson has addressed recent speed complaints in the community. A problem that Robinson said is being followed with more enforcement.
During an Ocean Pines Association Board meeting on June 15, Robinson said he received many phone calls, Facebook messages and emails about speeding drivers.
"I pulled over somebody just the other night speeding on Mumford’s Landing Road, and we are going to address [speeding] as best we can." said Robinson.
The department is attributing some of the recent accidents to distracted drivers and those driving under the influence. Robinson said police have removed many unnecessary road signs, but may also add signage to areas where there are potential dangers, such as sharp or blind curves in the road.
Another coinciding issue police are addressing is a wide discrepancy of house numbers in the community. Robinson said this can hamper emergency response times if they’re not easy to read.
"When seconds count, we need to get there. So, make sure that your house number is conspicuously displayed by where it can easily be seen," Robinson said.
Robinson said police are working with the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, and the Recreation and Parks and Public Works departments, on upcoming Fourth of July events to negate issues like these.
"The one thing I want to let everybody know is that we're going to be having [different] traffic patterns on both Cathell Road and Ocean Parkway, because at various times we're going to have to close those roads for safety."
Police said road closures and detours will be announced again closer to July 4.