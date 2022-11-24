LINCOLN, Del. - Two men were taken to a hospital after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a utility pole in Lincoln Wednesday night.
According to Delaware State Police, the 21-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered life-threatening injuries. His 18-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred on North Old State Road just south of Haflinger Road around 8:10 p.m. North Old State Road was closed for almost three hours.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this collision to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266.