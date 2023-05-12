DELAWARE - The Summer Food Service Program, which aims to ensure that children in low-income areas have meals during the summer, is seeking sponsors and sites for meal locations.
Sponsors and sites will receive training to help them operate a successful program and will have continued support from the Delaware Department of Education throughout the program. They will also be reimbursed for all meals served free at approved meal sites in low-income areas to children 18 years old and younger. Meals and snacks are also available to people with disabilities over the age of 18 who participate in school programs.
Local governments, camps, schools, and private nonprofit organizations are eligible to operate as Summer Food Service sponsors. Sites like camps, housing complexes, community centers, parks, and even homes are eligible to operate as a site under a sponsor. Sponsors would prepare and deliver meals to the site to be served. Sites must be in an area where 50 percent or more of children quality for free or reduced lunch.
Eligibility to receive meals in this program is based on free and reduced lunch data. Households with four people must have an income of $51,338 to be eligible.
More household sizes and additional information on the program is available online at news.delaware.gov.