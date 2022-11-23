MARYLAND - Maryland has legalized online sports betting just in time for the Thanksgiving day football games. As such, BetMaryland.com has provided some information on the status of various sports betting sites and how they've started conducting business in Maryland.
BetMGM, a popular sports betting site, is excited to get started in Maryland:
“This is a significant milestone that elevates our vision to deliver world-class entertainment to sports fans in the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “The convenience of our best in-class mobile app connects directly to the engaging atmosphere we’ve created in our retail sportsbooks at MGM National Harbor and Nationals Park.”
According to Caesars Maryland Sportsbook said that their first mobile bet in the state was $5 on Germany's live moneyline (-800 to win $.63) against Japan at halftime of their World Cup Matchup.
“The launch of the Caesars Sportsbook app in Maryland strengthens our offering for customers in the state,” said Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital. “With a historically jam-packed sports calendar, customers can now enjoy access to the same unmatched rewards they’ve experienced when betting at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, in the palm of their hands.”
PointsBet is also taking advantage of the new market.
“Just a few short months after unveiling The PointsBet Retail Sportsbook at The Riverboat on the Potomac, we’re thrilled to now be able to add our market-leading online sports betting product to the mix,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. “As one of the few sportsbooks to be on the starting line in Maryland, PointsBet will be delivering sports fans in the state a new way to take part in the action – whether that’s for the NFL, NBA, or NHL. And we’re particularly looking forward to launch just as the 2022 World Cup is starting and showing Maryland bettors why we’re known as the home of live betting through our new suite of Soccer Lightning Bet markets.”
Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripkin Jr., who happens to be a Special Adivisor to the Board of Directors at DraftKings, announced their entry to the Maryland online market on Twitter. To celebrate, the company says customers can double their money on a wager of $50 or less if the Baltimore Ravens score a point in their game Sunday.
Barstool, who has also started operating online betting in Maryland, has a big promotion ahead of the Thanksgiving day games. Called "The Big Gobble," the company is also allowing customers to double their money on a wager of $50 or less if the Baltimore Ravens score a point in their game Sunday.