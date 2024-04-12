DOVER, Del- An amendment (House Bill 365) to Delaware's lottery law was introduced in the State House of Representatives on Thursday that would expand mobile sports betting. Internet sports lottery operators would be required to pay a $500,000 fee for an initial five year license.
Online wagering was approved in 2023, it was with one operator. House Bill 365 would allow casinos to partner with several sports books.
These operators would then have to pay 18% of their profits each month back to to Delaware. Rehoboth Beach area Democrat Pete Schwartzkopf is a co-sponsor of the bill.
The bill is now under review in the House Administration Committee.