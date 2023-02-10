Sports Fans Gear Up For Sunday's Game

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&