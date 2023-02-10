Sports Fans Gear Up For Sunday's Game

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- People and their animals are making predictions about the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl match.
It was a quick decision for Loni the dog when making his Super Bowl pick. He picked the Kansas City Chiefs by choosing from two labeled bowls.
Putting stake in furry friends is just one way some people make their super bowl predictions.
A bear at the Salisbury Zoo predicted the Eagle's victory back in 2018. This year, once again, he made his decision in favor of the Philadelphia team.
"One of [my dogs] is going for Philadelphia and the other one is going to Kansas City. It's toss up between my dogs at the house," Paul said.
WRDE spoke to a mix of people on Delmarva who seemed divided on who should win.
The people in charge of setting the betting lines for the casinos in Delaware, Maryland and across the nation - have the eagles favored by a point and half. Other sports commentators and analysts say it could be a close match.