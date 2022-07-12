DELAWARE--The spotted lanternfly has officially made its way into Sussex County, officials said, creating a statewide quarantine for the invasive pest.
Experts said it has been about five years since the first confirmed spotted lanternfly was found in New Castle County.
"The spotted lanternfly is a destructive invasive planthopper that attacks many hosts, including trees, shrubs, orchards, grapes, and hops," stated the press release. "The insect is detrimental to Delaware’s agricultural industry, forests, and residential areas."
As of Tuesday, Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) will expand the quarantine to include Sussex Co. due to established populations of spotted lanternfly found in Georgetown, Milford, Seaford, Ocean View, and Rehoboth. This essentially menas that residents, businesses, or municipalities are not allowed to move any material or object that could harbor the pest without taking precautions to prevent the spread. This pest can easily be transported to new areas where it can create another infestation.
“It is practically impossible to eradicate the spotted lanternfly because of its status as a hitchhiker bug,” said Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Nikko Brady in a statement. “For a small state, our Spotted Lanternfly Program has done an excellent job in fending off the spread of this invasive insect for five years and are just now finding it in Sussex County.”
Due to quarantines in other states, interstate commerce will be impacted if the pest is transported out of the Delaware quarantine area.