GEORGETOWN, Del.--About a hundred people helped distribute food to families in need from all over the First State this Valentine's Day as the Food Bank of Delaware hosted a drive-thru mobile pantry at Crossroad Community Church in Sussex Co.
Long lines of cars filled the church's parking lot, since before the event started at 10 a.m. Monday, waiting patiently for volunteers--who were outside in the cold for hours--to load boxes of non-perishable food items onto their trunk.
"We almost did not come because it was so cold but then I thought, 'nope, we can dress warm and we'll be out there working and we'll be fine,'" said volunteer Liz Nott.
Nott said she's been volunteering at the Food Bank for four years and began helping at mobile events this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She brings her teenagers to community service events to show them what 'loving thy neighbor' is really all about.
"I want them to learn that serving and this is such a tangible way of serving," she said. "It's such an important way of life...It's very touching to be able to hear the appreciation that some of them are able to voice, you see it in the faces of all of them."
Among the food items distributed were chicken, milk, fruit cups, and cereal.
Delaware-native Cecily Fisher said disparities in Sussex County, between those who have and those who do not, is something that's always been evident.
"It's sort of an unbalanced county," Fisher explained. "We have some very, very wealthy people, and we have a lot of families who need a lot of help."
The Food Bank of Delaware's Director of External Affairs, Chad Robinson, said none of it would be possible without the army of volunteers.
"We know that last year, that there's over 100,000 Delawareans that are struggling with food insecurity--that's a huge part of our population," he said. "We're just happy to be here today for providing hope for folks that desperately need it. You know, love is the theme of Valentine's Day and so, we just, you know, we love our community, we want to make sure that everybody has access to food, no person should go hungry."
Click here to check out a list of upcoming mobile pantry food distribution locations.
Click here to be a volunteer at upcoming events hosted by The Food Bank of Delaware.