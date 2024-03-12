OCEAN CITY, Md. - Spring is here in Ocean City, and the town wants to invite its people to participate in Ocean City's Spring Clean Up. The town says it wants to get ready for the warmer weather and the bustling summer season. Town officials say this annual event allows residential property owners to do their spring cleaning by offering free residential bulk-up.
According to the town, Ocean City's Spring Clean Up service offers a convenient way for residents to get rid of large household items, such as furniture, appliances, bicycles, and carpets. These are mainly items that can't normally be loaded into a standard refuse truck. The town says yard debris and shrubs are also permitted. However, the maximum diameter of tree limbs accepted is three inches. The town states that this effort does not include the pick-up of full-size trees or the pick-up of large demolition/remodeling projects.
To participate, residents are asked to place all items curbside on March 23 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. This effort will allow staff to achieve the most efficient clean-up process.
The Spring Clean-Up service is provided for residents only; commercial properties are not included in the effort. For more information, call the Town of Ocean City's Solid Waste Division at 410-524-0318.