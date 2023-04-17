DELMARVA - The 27th annual spring Delmarva Birding Weekend, which celebrates the spring migration of many species of birds, has sold out several field trips so far, though some still have available room.
On Thursday, April 20, participants will meet at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Smyrna from 8 to 11 a.m. Cape Henlopen State Park will also offer an afternoon driving and hiking trip from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Friday morning's Redden State Forest drive and hike in Georgetown has sold out, but another event at the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge near Milton still has availability for birdwatchers to join the search for migrants and local birds. Participants will meet at the visitor center. Dogfish Head in Rehoboth is also hosting a photography workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday. In the afternoon, a boat tour will leave from Fisherman's Wharf in Lewes to see Delaware Bay seabirds from 2 to 4 p.m.
Saturday's morning events have been sold out, but another boat trip opportunity is available in the afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants can meet at Talbot Street Pier in Ocean City. Those really looking for something to do outdoors on Saturday morning can check out a variety of local cleanups celebrating Earth Day, including in Berlin, Bethany, and Fenwick.
Warblermania is a hiking and driving trip that will take participants through a protected forest and swamps of the Nassawango Creek, where they may see more than ten species of warblers. The group is meeting at the Pocomoke River Canoe Company on Sunday and the event goes from 7 to 10:30 a.m. There is also a kayaking and canoeing trip from 8 to 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Registration information and trip prices can be found at DelmarvaBirding.com. Events will take place rain or shine.