LEWES, Del. - Over 600 people gathered at Cape Henlopen High School on Sunday afternoon for the Spring into Summer Small Business Expo.
The expo, featuring 150 businesses ranging from cleaning services to construction companies and party decorators, was organized by the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs (¡DALE!) and La Plaza Delaware.
Anette Aguillón, owner of Biznette, a small business bookkeeping and administrative services company, spoke about the event's significance. "For businesses like me, or any businesses, the exposure, getting to know one another, also showing the support for one another in this community," Aguillón told CoastTV News.
Businesses from the Chambers of Commerce from Millsboro, Lewes, and other areas also participated in the event.
Attendee Suellen Savukas shared her unexpected find at the event. "I just picked up a card because my windshield broke, and now, I'm going to be able to follow up and get a new windshield for my car, something I didn't even expect to find here," Savukas said.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., Georgetown Mayor Bill West, and Delaware Hispanic Commission Chair Carlos de los Ramos were among the speakers.
¡DALE! and La Plaza Delaware hope to continue organizing this event in the coming years.