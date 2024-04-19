LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs (¡DALE!) and La Plaza Delaware are hosting the Spring into Summer Small Business Expo this Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School.
The expo, free to the public, will feature businesses that are returning from last year's event, including Stone Nation Granite & Marble, co-owned by Biriviana De León. Reflecting on last year's expo, De León said, "I feel like we were able to expose ourselves very well, and we did get potential customers, and we did a lot of networking, so that was very important to me."
More than 130 businesses, including members of ¡DALE!, Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), and the Chambers of Commerce from Lewes, Milton, Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach, and other areas, will present their offerings to the community. Edy Morales Yoc, event coordinator at La Plaza Delaware, emphasized the expo's goal, "We have a lot of businesses that are not known, and so... the main purpose of the expo is to make our community aware that we have many businesses, and we are helping them in creating new clients, potential clients."
De León, who started her business with her husband five years ago, shared her enthusiasm for the opportunities the expo provides. "I feel like this is part of our heritage. As a Latina trying to path my way in the construction, but also in our community as a business owner, this is a really big opportunity to be able to showcase our work and be able to show our business to everyone who is potentially looking for my service," she said.
Local restaurants will offer complimentary refreshments during the event, which will feature cleaning services, home improvement companies, and more.
¡DALE! is a group devoted to strengthening and supporting the Latino business community, while La Plaza Delaware is a nonprofit partnership working to elevate Latino and minority-owned businesses.