DELMARVA- We have an elevated level of pollen in the air, which is evidenced by the mess we are all finding on our cars. Here's a look at the pollen count expected for Wednesday, April 17.
The good news is that a series of spring showers are sweeping through our area Wednesday afternoon. However, the trade off is that the rain may be a bit intense, so be sure to stay check here for updates just in case the showers do more than flush out pollen.
Winds are not expected to exceed 9 miles-per-hour. Temperatures April 16 will reach a high of 69 degrees and a low of 50 first thing in the morning.