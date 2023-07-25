GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Springboard Collaborative is receiving $2.4 million dollars of federal grant money. It plans to expand Georgetown's Pallet Village.
Executive director Judson Malone says it plans to use the money to build an on-site community center. He hopes the center will be built by November 2023.
He also says the organization is considering building a new location.
"If this works as one of the solutions, let's do more of it," says Malone.
Georgetown local Freddie Carsweall was homeless for two years before being accepted into the town's pallet village.
He says he now has a sense of hope.
"Here, I've got a place to shower, you know, they helped me get all my credentials I need like ID..."
Malone says the village has helped about seventy-three people get back on their feet.