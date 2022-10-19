GEORGETOWN, Del.- From an empty field to a place where the homeless can temporarily call home.
They will stay in buildings otherwise known as pallets.
Judson Malone of Springboard Collaborative says people will get more than just a place to live.
"Once they have that safe, dignified cabin and they are away from being attacked in the woods, they are away from the freezing cold, from their stuff being stolen, now they have time to figure out what do I have to do to get better," Malone said.
Springboard is partnering with First State Community Action Agency and other organizations to provide services including healthcare, mental health counseling, addiction services, and others.
Project Manager Mark Chura says there are challenges with making sure these pallets can survive the elements.
"It's made us do our own engineering to figure out how to anchor these and how to deal with cold weather," Chura said. "So, a lot of thought has gone into this design which we think can carry over into other facilities."
Most of the pallets are going to have one person in them at a time. But they have all of the necessities including air conditioning, heat, electric, and a bed.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West who has been volunteering his time this week building the pallets says there is a lot of misinformation out there which needs to be corrected.
"This isn't about illegals," Mayor West said. "This is about Americans that are living in the woods. Would you want a family member living in the woods? Would you want to live in the woods when it is gonna be cold? We're giving them an opportunity to change their life."
As long as everything stays according to plan with the construction, the goal is to open the pallet village by mid-November.