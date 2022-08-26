REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex off Route 1 at 2am Friday morning. Creekwood is one the several locations where fire alarms are usually false alarms.
The Fire Company says that the fire, which was on the third floor, was detected and put out by the building's sprinkler system. They say residents were woken up by the alarms and evacuated, as well as other residents in the same building. When the Fire Company arrived, they say they made sure the fire was fully extinguished.
According to the Fire Company, the Delaware State Fire Marshall's office is investigating the cause and origin.
Fire Chief Chuck Snyder said that the alarm and sprinkler system did its job and saved an enormous amount of damage and probably saved lives.