DELMARVA
It's National Squirrel Appreciation Day!
According to DNREC, Thirty-two Delmarva fox squirrels were translocated in 2022, 15 of them going to Trap Pond State Park and 11 to Redden State Forest during the spring.
DNREC says an additional six squirrels were placed within Trap Pond last fall. Translocations of additional Delmarva fox squirrels from Maryland to Trap Pond State Park and Redden State Forest are planned for the spring of 2023.
DNREC says that although the Delmarva fox squirrel was once a federally-listed endangered species, translocations, habitat management and land and species protection have helped their populations recover regionally in Maryland, resulting in the species being removed from the federal endangered species list in 2015.
According to DNREC, landowners should not be concerned if they start seeing them on their property. Hunting of Delmarva fox squirrels is still prohibited, so it is important that hunters note the differences between them and the more commonly seen eastern gray squirrels, for which Delaware has a hunting season.