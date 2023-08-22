SROs return to Georgetown Schools

GEORGETOWN, Del.- For the first time in two years, the Georgetown Police Department will provide a school resource officer to the Indian River School District in three Georgetown schools.
The Georgetown Police Department said it hasn't been able to provide an SRO since 2021 because of staffing struggles. While they haven't fully recovered, they are closer to filling their fleets this year.
Administrators at the Indian River School District said the program seems to be a success for both the students and the SRO. In the past, Student Services Administrator Preston Lewis said they have become a part of the community.
"[They] can be part of that team [and] be part of that school community to have that rapport with different students," he said.
The SRO program started in 2016.