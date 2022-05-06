Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean and Southeastern Burlington. In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 11 PM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northeast winds will develop Saturday and continue through the beginning of next week. A prolonged period of elevated tides with multiple rounds of coastal flooding is likely starting Saturday evening and persisting through Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/02 AM 5.8 1.2 1.6 None 07/02 PM 5.8 1.2 2.6 None 08/02 AM 7.3 2.7 3.2 Moderate 08/03 PM 6.3 1.7 3.1 Minor 09/03 AM 6.7 2.0 2.7 Minor Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/12 AM 5.5 0.9 1.5 None 07/01 PM 5.5 0.9 2.6 None 08/02 AM 7.1 2.5 3.3 Moderate 08/03 PM 5.9 1.3 3.0 None 09/02 AM 6.4 1.8 2.6 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/01 AM 5.2 1.2 1.4 None 07/02 PM 5.1 1.1 2.3 None 08/02 AM 6.5 2.5 2.8 Moderate 08/02 PM 5.5 1.5 2.7 Minor 09/02 AM 6.0 2.0 2.4 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/01 AM 5.8 0.7 1.4 None 07/02 PM 5.5 0.4 2.3 None 08/02 AM 7.4 2.3 3.1 Moderate 08/03 PM 6.1 1.0 2.8 None 09/02 AM 6.8 1.7 2.6 Minor Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/12 AM 3.3 0.8 1.0 None 07/01 PM 3.7 1.2 2.0 Minor 08/01 AM 4.7 2.2 2.5 Moderate 08/02 PM 4.2 1.7 2.5 Minor 09/02 AM 4.3 1.8 2.1 Minor &&