REHOBOTH BEACH, De- In response to calls from pro-choice activists to disrupt Catholic Mass services on Mother's Day, Father William Cocco of St. Edmunds Catholic Church is alerting his parishioners of that potential in Rehoboth Beach.
In a message that was posted on Facebook, Father Cocco said he has been in contact with the city's police department and urges church goers to be vigilant.
Here is the text of that message:
Dear parishioners, it has come to my attention that there may possible be a nationwide effort this weekend to disrupt Catholic Masses. The report states that a pro-abortion group is planning these disruptions. I have contacted the Rehoboth Police Department and they are aware. I would encourage you to be vigilant and aware this weekend as you come to church. If you see something out of the ordinary, please let an usher, deacon or priest know about it. Thank you and sorry to have to even give you such news on the weekend we honor our mothers and the Blessed Mother. God bless you, Fr. Cocco
It was on May 3rd, that the pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us urged their supporters to be involved at Catholic Services on May 8.