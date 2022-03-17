LEWES, Del.- Green drinks, green shamrocks, green is everywhere if you walk into Irish Eyes in Lewes on St. Patrick’s Day.
Every table was filled with customers, food, and beverages. Manager Maryellen Kiernan says it is a sight that couldn’t be seen two years ago.
"We found out at five o’clock on St. Patrick’s Day Eve that we had to close at eight," Kiernan said. "So all of those people that were counting on making money the next day and we had had all this food prepared. It was just a shock and very disappointing to us. So now, it’s kind of like we are back in business and everybody’s excited."
The Delaware Office of Highway Safety has launched its statewide speed campaign which means there will be increased patrolling this weekend.
Just in time for the holiday, Big Oyster Brewery has released its Shamrock Dreamsicle IPA. If you are unable to get to the brewery and try it yourself or buy it, it’s also available in some of your favorite restaurants and stores.
Head Brewer Eric Camper says there is a lot that goes into the beer.
"We have a dreamsicle series that we put out probably four or five times a year," Camper said. "Around St. Patty’s day we decide to do a Shamrock Dreamsicle. This time it’s triple dry hops with Citra, El Dorado, and Mosaic. And at the end we put vanilla bean and about I’d say about five or six pounds of peppermint leaves in it."
Irish Eyes has live music this weekend so if you are unable to make it Thursday, the festivities will keep on rolling.
No matter how you celebrate on the holiday or throughout the weekend, make sure you do so responsibly and that will help make the celebrations even better.