St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ocean City Hopes to Return

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is getting ready for a St. Patrick's Day party and one Salisbury native's hopes are high for the return of the parade of green, Kasey Wilson said, "I look forward to going to these things because it makes you feel like I'm part of the ocean city community and not just the Salisbury community."
The St Patrick's Day parade is hoping to make its return this weekend after being cancelled for three consecutive years.
It was cancelled twice because of the pandemic and once last year due to inclement weather.
Buck Mann, the chairman of the parade said, "For people that have missed it for three years. It's amazing, calls I'm getting, please, please you got to have the parade."
Local business owners are hoping for a pot of gold of luck, like Zev Sibony, the owner of Taphouse in Ocean City, "Listen, the past three years have been quite a let down just because you know the parade was cancelled, Covid everything else that you know kind of comes with it. But if we have the you know, if we have what we consider a normal parade, you know, it'd be a good weekend."
Although with the possibility of bad weather this weekend some workers say the spirit will not blown away regardless of what happens to the parade, like Stephen Pappas who manages The Greene Turtle, "Now I have kids and I'd love to take them but you know if it gets canceled, you know still Saturday, it's still gonna be Ocean City."
But parade chairman Buck Mann says not to worry, "Yea we are gonna have a parade."
This weekend's forecast calls for inclement weather but as of now the parade is still going to happen as scheduled.