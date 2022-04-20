LEWES, Del. - A Lewes priest and printmaker is continuing his efforts to remember those who have died from COVID-19.
"We now have had so many deaths in this country, that if you put them all in Delaware, there would be no Delawareans," said Mark Harris, printmaker and associate priest at St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
The exhibit features 20 banners suspended in the air, with M's printed on the paper. Harris created this exhibit as we are expected to surpass one million COVID deaths in the U.S. within the next few weeks.
"The letter "M" which is the roman numeral for a thousand, printed over and over again, there are 1,000 M's in this series," said Harris.
The art installation, "A Thousand Thousand" is nestled inside St. Peter's parish hall.
"The numbers are so immense it's hard to get a grip on what they're about, so I've tried to take those numbers and turn them into art object that are in a sense more manageable," said Harris, "I find it a tragedy that we have gotten immune to those numbers but we have to remember them."
In 2020, Harris created a "Book of Numbers" showing the number of people who died from COVID-19 worldwide and in the U.S. Last year, he created a large silk screen of 500,000 dots when the U.S. surpassed 500,000 deaths.
"Each of these efforts have been in their turn a way to try to describe what these numbers mean in some way that you could hold them in your hands, that you can touch them, that you can blow against them and you can see the breeze going by," he said.
Each banner, made from rice paper, took Harris 3 to 4 hours to make. The entire piece was completed in three months.
"They float in the breeze and they symbolize the presence of all of those who have died."
The installation is now open to the public Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will be taken down May 8th, and will be set up in New Castle county at the Route 9 Library and Innovation center on May 12th.