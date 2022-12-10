GEORGETOWN, Del. -
If you or a loved one needs help, a new women's addiction rehabilitation center is opening in Georgetown in the new year (2023).
According to it's website, the non-profit organization, St. Vincent House of Transformation, will provide women seeking recovery from addiction with a 12-step program in a comfortable and calm residential facility free of all substances.
The St. Vincent House of Transformation website says it will facilitate a community spirit of cooperation for addicts to get them ready to enter society as strong, sober women. The website says the focus of the center is on treating the whole person. It provides holistic therapies in a safe environment.
St. Vincent House of Transformation is located at 20865 Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown, which is right off of the Lewes Georgetown Highway.