OCEAN CITY, Md.--Ocean City Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing incident Sunday morning.
According to an OCPD news release, officials arrived at around 4:11 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of 8th Street, where they located a victim with a serious stab wound.
Ocean City EMS immediately responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care. The victim was flown to Shock Trauma for further treatment, authorities said.
Officials said they later obtained a description of the suspect, which helped locate the suspect at a downtown hotel. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
As of Sunday evening, the investigation remained active.