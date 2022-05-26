SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The beaches are already filling up, which is good news for businesses along the coast-- but staffing problems continue to plague some.
EOS Hospitality-- which includes the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites-- is not fully staffed, but says the return of J-1 students has helped significantly.
"The number one position that seems to be toughest for us right now is housekeeping and they are the backbone of the industry," says Area General Manager Benjamin Gray. "It is very tough for us to find quality housekeepers that are ready to work through a very busy summer season."
Supply chain issues and rising costs are also impacting some goods.
"I wouldn't say we are across the board raising our prices. There are some items where yes unfortunately they are costing me more money," says Darica Ward, the owner of Henlopen Trading Company. "But I don't feel like the market can handle or the pricing can handle me increasing it and there's other areas where I think we can pass some of those on to the consumer."
Ward says activewear has become extra popular.