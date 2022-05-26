Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&