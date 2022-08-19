Staffing Shortages Plague Some Businesses on Delmarva

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Staffing shortages have reached new levels on Delmarva.
Hiring has been a chronic problem for restaurants at the beach, but some are saying it is worse than ever before.
Alex Lewis is not only a bartender but also a server and a busser when needed.
"It becomes a lot after awhile. We can't be more than one place at once," Lewis said.
As college students leave for school, they are leaving businesses with several open spots. Even those businesses that were doing okay before are now struggling to find people to work.
Kim Dare, manager at Arena's, is bussing tables. It doesn't leave her much time to figure out the schedule for next week.
"I just go week to week. I don't look any further than this week, and we just see what we can do, and hopefully we will make can through," Dare said.
Dare said the International J1 student hires are also heading back this week. This also adds to the problem.
Restauranteurs are actively trying to hire in literally every position.
"[We've been] basically asking everybody here if you know anybody please, and some of them have been really good about bringing their friends in," Brian McAllister, manager at Blackwall Hitch, said.
Lewis said she hopes more help comes soon.
"This is already a hard enough job like running around constantly--then when you are short staffed, and you don't have that support system by the end of the night, you feel like you are going to pass out," Lewis said.