SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Last minute planners may be getting their Fourth of July celebrations in order and businesses are preparing.
Latest hotel data show there is optimism for the amount of visitors that will stay along the coast.
The Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber Of Commerce says on Saturday nights from January to Memorial Day in the 19971 zip code, over 41,000 rooms were occupied in 2019, over 48,000 in 2021, and this year nearly 56,000 were occupied.
"Visitation is increasing," President & CEO Carol Everhart said. "Now with that said, the number of rooms are increasing also. We have some new facilities. But rentals are up, occupancy is up, so we are looking very, very positive."
Everhart also says that all businesses across the board are looking for more help and changing hours because of the lack of staff. They are also having trouble with getting supplies in in a timely manner. There is not a short-term solution to that problem.
The City of Rehoboth Beach will host its fireworks show on Sunday July 3rd at 9:30. The Jolly Trolley and DART will have a special schedule running in and out of Rehoboth that evening. Everhart says she has been assured by the city that there will be enough help to put that event on.
For those of you that would like to get out on the water, Cape Water Tours has openings available to see dolphins and lighthouses.
Captains of the boats say this season hasn’t met numbers seen last year.
"We didn’t have a spring last year," Captain Mike Rosso said. "We jumped right into summer and as soon as kids were out of school it was open houses and people were willing to get out and experience what not being restricted by COVID was. So last year I think we were a little bit busier last year than where we are this year."
The pumped up gas prices to fill up the boats are not deterring Cape Water tours from offering their experiences.
"They’re high of course but our schedule is not really slowing any, Captain Madeline Voshell said. "We are not backing off any scheduling due to the prices for sure.
A frustrating time for the economy but it won’t completely spoil Fourth of July weekend plans in southern Delaware.