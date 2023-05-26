DAGSBORO, Del. - A paddleboarding race is set for June 3 at Holts Landing State Park. The Stand Up for the Bays paddle race and festival will benefit the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.
Races start at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a festival full of food, entertainment, raffles, education opportunities, games, and more from 11 to 2 p.m. Four different races are available at intensities ranging from long distance or sprints to leisurely paces. The shortest is for kids at a quarter of a mile and the longest will be nearly 10 miles long.
Awards will be up for grabs for different age categories as well as for paddleboarding and kayaking and for individuals and teams.
Check-in begins at 7:30 on race day with the awards ceremony tentatively set to take place at noon. Each race is limited to 100 entries. To sign up for the race or donate to support the bays, visit www.runsignup.com.