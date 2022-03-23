Movie theatres on Delmarva are joining others across the country in" standing with Ukraine through film" by showing a Ukrainian movie and donating 100% of ticket proceeds to the Ukraine Relief Fund.
The Movies at Midway began showing the 2014 film, "The Guide", on Friday, and will continue through Thursday. Sun & Surf Cinema in Ocean City and Regal Salisbury & RPX will show the film Thursday.
The movie takes place in the 1930s, during a Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was the Ukranian entry into the 2014 Academy Awards. Fox Theatres, the parent company of Sun & Surf, says it was chosen for the campaign because the scenario is similar to what is happening in Ukraine currently.
"We want to create opportunities for customers to come to the movies and also to sort of give back to the people in the community that we're part of," said Vicki Graff, Executive Assistant for Fox Theatres. "Obviously, this isn’t directly impacting the people of Ocean City or the area, but it is connected to something that’s a part of all of our minds right now and part of our larger world community."
Sun & Surf will have one showing of the film at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Regal Salisbury & RPX will have one at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, and Movies at Midway will have 1:10 and 6:40 p.m. showings.
Other showtimes and available tickets can be found at standwithukrainethroughfilm.org.