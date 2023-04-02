SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Multiple state agencies and volunteer organizations are mobilizing resources and personnel to respond to yesterday's statewide damage from severe storms and a tornado in Sussex County.
According to the state, officials confirmed one death at a collapsed building along Tuckers Road southeast of Greenwood. According to the National Weather Service, this is the first confirmed death from a tornado in Delaware since 1983. Delaware State Police are investigating the death, helping displaced residents, and monitoring for criminal activity following the storm.
The National Weather Service in Philadelphia plans to conduct storm surveys on Sunday at locations in New Castle County and Sussex County as well as at affected areas in New Jersey.
Initial reports from state agencies indicate that the tornado cut a 14-mile path of destruction from Bridgeville to Ellendale, with widespread damage reported throughout western Sussex County. Preliminary assessments show at least two to three dozen homes impacted in Sussex County. Houses have also been reportedly damaged by the storm upstate.
Joe Thomas, director of Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, said reports of the tornado came early Saturday evening between Bridgeville, Greenwood, and Ellendale. Along with multiple requests for closed space rescue, county emergency officials and first responders conducted search and rescue operations Saturday evening before another severe thunderstorm came through and halted the work.
Drones will be used to conduct preliminary damage assessments Sunday morning. Many areas are closed to traffic as officials conduct investigations, assess damage, and respond to the incident. The Delaware Department of Transportation reported its yard at Newton Road in Bridgeville sustained severe impacts and many buildings were heavily damaged. As of writing, Newton Road is closed and won't be reopened until Monday.
Displaced residents returning to their homes are asked to be prepared to show identification.
Power outages peaked around 6,000 customers, according to the state, but most have been restored with continuing outages for a few hundred customers as of Sunday morning.
Agencies responding to the storm include the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Delaware State Police, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, Delaware Department of Transportation, and numerous volunteer groups. A community cleanup in Bridgeville was scheduled for Sunday morning and is ongoing at the time of writing with WRDE on the scene.
The American Red Cross is providing aid. The Department of Health and Social Services Office of Preparedness also set up two reception centers. A call center is being activated for those affected by severe weather who need food, shelter, medical, or other assistance. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and can be reached at 866-843-7212.