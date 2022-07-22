DELAWARE--Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuinness' Attorney Steve Wood filed two new motions in the wake of her corruption trial--one motion pushing to acquit her altogether, and another motion asking for a new trial.
Meanwhile, the Delaware Senate is expected to reconvene on Monday to initiate the removal of McGuiness from office.
The Senate Concurrent Resolution 128 states, it "provides notice of a hearing on, and the alleged reasonable cause for, the removal, under § 13 of Article III of the Delaware Constitution, of Kathleen K. McGuiness, Auditor of Accounts, following the July 1, 2022 jury verdict of Guilty on counts that include misconduct in office."
Democratic leaders in both houses of the general assembly are calling for her removal.
In recent filings, Wood said McGuiness maintains her innocence and that the prosecution during the course of the trial was unfair and unconstitutional, adding that Judge William Carpenter Jr. made some errors.
Furthermore, the Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus issued the following statement:
"While Auditor McGuiness was found guilty of three misdemeanors by a jury of her peers, the trial court judge has yet to enter the verdict of the jury and multiple motions remain open, including those to dismiss the charges altogether. Until those rulings by the trial judge are made, the General Assembly should not be entertaining the idea of removing a duly elected official.
On July 1, a jury found the former Rehoboth Beach Commissioner guilty of three public corruption misdemeanor charges.
After deliberating for about four hours over two days, jurors acquitted McGuiness of the theft and intimidation charges. They found her guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring a contract to avoid a procurement rule.
McGuiness is responsible as state auditor for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.
She was charged last year with felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, along with misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest and violation of state procurement rules.