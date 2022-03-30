DELAWARE - Delaware State Auditor and former Rehoboth Beach commissioner Kathy McGuiness has been re-indicted.
Back in October, McGuiness was charged with violation of the state's official code of conduct, felony theft, non compliance with procurement law, official misconduct, and witness intimidation. She has vigorously denied all the accusations, pleading not guilty. McGuiness was just re-indicted, but that does not add any new charges.
Prosecutors say the purpose of this re-indictment is to offer more details based on new evidence. According to the re-indictment, McGuiness knew that some auditor's office employees were witnesses in her case, and reprimanding the employee witnesses they "Deemed disloyal."
WRDE reached out to McGuiness' attorney on Wednesday, and while he has not returned our call, in the past he called McGuiness "absolutely innocent" and noted that indictments like these are "A one sided presentation."
"Confidentiality." The indictment claims that was auditor Kathy McGuiness' office motto.
According to the grand jury indictment, McGuiness told the staff she used to have employees "Yell out loud, 'confidentiality!'" Saying that "'Confidentiality means what happens in this office stays in this office.'"
Court documents say McGuiness made these comments at an all staff meeting on February 11 after she believed information was being leaked from her office and was "Displeased."
According to prosecutors, she ended that meeting by saying "We are gonna have a zero tolerance for negativity."
While Steve Wood did not return our request for comment Wednesday, last year when McGuiness was originally indicted, he said "The grand jury's indictment, like all grand jury indictments, was based upon a one-sided presentation from witnesses and documents selected by the attorney general. The indictment is full of misleading statements and half-truths."
According to the re-indictment, documents say the office sent a written reprimand to a witness for partly "Implying or directly stating that someone at the auditor's office was involved in illegal conduct in the workplace." Prosecutors say the employee was told by the office their speech was "Dangerous to morale" and was inappropriate to discuss.
In the past, Wood told WRDE McGuiness' witness intimidation charge is "Pure fiction."
The indictment says on March 2, McGuiness called another staff meeting and began it with "What is our office motto?" to which the staff had to respond with "Confidentiality."
There she "Chastised" staff for viewing the joint finance committee meeting without permission, to which McGuiness said "Somehow things are floating out of this office."
But Wood, last year, proclaiming McGuiness' innocence, saying she will continue to serve as auditor, and "When the whole story is finally heard, the facts will speak for themselves."
WRDE reached out to the Department of Justice for a comment on the re-indictment, but a spokesman said they can't comment because there is a gag order.
The DOJ confirmed there will be a hearing April 7th and the trial is scheduled to begin May 16th.