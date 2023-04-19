DELAWARE - A high school student has the opportunity for a seat on the State Board of Education. One qualified applicant will be appointed to the board to serve as a non-voting member. The student must be enrolled in eleventh or twelfth grade in a Delaware public school during the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
"Providing an informed youth voice is important to the board's work in representing the citizens' voice in Delaware," said Shawn Brittingham, president of the State Board of Education. "We have learned much from our previous four student board members and value the insight that a student brings to conversations regarding policies and programs impacting all students across our state."
The first-ever student representative was appointed to the state board in 2019 by Governor Carney after the non-voting student seat was approved by the General Assembly in 2018. The governor annually appoints to the board an eleventh or twelfth grade student, and a former State Teacher of the Year who is also a current educator.
Applicants who demonstrate a commitment to ensuring quality education for Delaware students will be given priority consideration. The application period for the student seat on the State Board of Education is open through April 26. Applications for the non-voting former Teacher of the Year seat will open later this spring.
Applications and more information can be found below and on the State Board of Education website.