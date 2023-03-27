SALISBURY, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating two fires that happened in Salisbury over the past four days.
One fire happened on Friday night in the attic of a house off of Tuscola Avenue.
Investigators say a cable failure in the attic.
No one was hurt. There was an estimated $15,000.
Another fire happened Sunday Afternoon off of Fairground Drive.
Someone who live sin an apartment building says a fire started in a bedroom.
The fire marshal says no onw was hurt. There was an estimate of over $25,000 in damage.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation.