SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating two fires in Sussex County that happened Saturday night.
The first was a garage fire in Millsboro on 2500 Guinea Hollow Road near Friendship Rd. Several fire companies were dispatched to the area at 8:15 pm for a house fire. Officials say there was an attached garage burning and flames encroaching on the house.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown at this time. There were no injuries. The fire caused $80,000 in damages.
The second fire heavily damaged a residential building in Dewey Beach at the 1700 block of Bayard Avenue, and was reported just before 8:00 p.m.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and neighboring fire companies were at the scene.
The building is a three-story, multi-family, residential occupancy. The cause and origin of the fire is unknown, but damage was estimated at $75,000.
That fire remains under investigation.