Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Delaware, northeast Maryland, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The saturated ground may make it easier for some trees to fall, especially weaker or shallow rooted trees.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&