OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) is set to commence resurfacing projects on two key highways in Worcester County, beginning Monday, March 11. Motorists should anticipate single-lane closures and possible delays during work hours, with both projects scheduled for completion by early May, weather permitting.
One of the targeted highways is MD 378, also known as Baltimore Avenue, spanning nearly one mile from North Division Street to 15th Street in Ocean City. The project encompasses milling (removing the top layer of asphalt), paving, and restriping of Baltimore Avenue. Crews will be active Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., with single-lane closures managed by a flagging operation.
Simultaneously, the SHA will be enhancing approximately four miles of MD 366, known as Stockton Road, stretching from US 13 Business (Ocean Highway) to MD 703 (Klej Grange Road) near Snow Hill. Work, including milling and paving, will commence on March 18 and is expected to conclude by May 1. Single-lane closures will be in effect Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contracted by the State Highway Administration, Allan Myers, Inc. of Dover, Delaware, will oversee both projects, employing arrow boards, cones, and flaggers to ensure safe navigation through work zones. Motorists are advised to anticipate traffic impacts and potential delays during designated work hours.
While acknowledging the inconvenience posed by roadwork, the State Highway Administration underscores the importance of these projects in maintaining a robust transportation system. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, reduce speed, and remain attentive while traversing through the work zones. Motorcyclists, in particular, are reminded to be vigilant of uneven pavement surfaces during the duration of the projects.
For a comprehensive list of major State Highway Administration initiatives, visit the Project Portal or access real-time traffic conditions via the Maryland 511 website.
For more information, visit the Maryland State Highway Administration's homepage at https://roads.maryland.gov.