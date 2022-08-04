Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SUSSEX...SOUTHERN KENT...SOUTHEASTERN TALBOT AND SOUTHERN CAROLINE COUNTIES... At 826 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camden to near Andrewsville to Cambridge, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Dover, Milford, Harrington, Camden, Federalsburg, Bridgeville, Preston, Bowers, Woodside, Viola, Smithville, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Hazlettville, Agner, Choptank, Dover Base Housing, Windyhill, Andrewsville, Harmony and Rising Sun. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH