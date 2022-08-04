DELAWARE- Secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources Claire DeMatteis says the government is hurting for staffers as much as anyone.
"In some agencies, we have maybe five or ten percent vacancy rates and other agencies it's as high as twenty percent," DeMatteis said. "So our current workers are certainly doing a terrific job in taking on more responsibility but in some instances are stretched thin."
Governor John Carney and the Delaware General Assembly have set money aside to address the problem. The goal is to increase salaries, offer signing and retention bonuses, and provide more benefits which have been a longtime perk of state work.
DeMatteis says the amount of unfilled positions varies from agency to agency. In Sussex County, there are many openings within the Department of Health & Social Services (DHSS) and Family Court in Georgetown.
When you think Sussex County, you think agriculture. Maybe farming, maybe managing areas like the Redden State Forest in Georgetown. But the Department of Agriculture (DDA) has job openings that affect your every day life.
"Our meat inspectors and our egg inspectors are down in that area," DDA Chief of Community Relations Stacey Hofmann said. "We currently have positions open for our meat inspectors in the plants. We have our weights and measures inspectors go all throughout the state, so if you live in Sussex County it wouldn't be an issue because you may be stationed down there."
Hofmann says that the shortage of workers has been difficult to deal with even in her own communications office.
"When you're down staff you have to pick up some extra pieces to keep running and across the board our staff is very flexible in doing that and the support you have across the entire agency," Hofmann said.
Another new program would allow state workers flex time to work from home partially.
Secretary DeMatteis says they'll do what it takes to dig out of this worker shortage.
"I don't see it as a problem. I see it as an opportunity," DeMatteis said.
To find out more about job openings for the State of Delaware visit this page.