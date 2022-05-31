DELAWARE--The 'State v. Kathleen McGuiness' jury trial began Tuesday and only lasted close to two hours before the judge decided to conclude the day.
It was about half an hour of back and forth between the defense and the state at the Superior Court in Wilmington Tuesday. Kathy McGuiness’ Attorney Steven Wood began by claiming the indictment was defected because according to Wood, the alleged crimes McGuiness is accused of did not take place in New Castle County. Prosecutors said jurisdiction lies in New Castle because she’s a statewide-elected official.
McGuiness sat without expression and remained silent as prosecutors argued that she was serving all three counties—Kent, Sussex and New Castle--and the effects by her actions were felt across the state.
Superior Court Judge William Carpenter Jr. said he felt the indictment had sufficient information and was not willing to dismiss it. Leaving it instead up to the state to evaluate their evidence.
After almost an hour of deliberation, without jurors in sight, the judge concluded day one of the trial stating that it was clear that "some significant decisions" needed to be made.
The trial is set to reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington. If the state chooses not to proceed because they feel like they do not have the evidence to back up that some alleged crimes were committed in New Castle Co., this particular trial will be dismissed and Kathy McGuiness will have to be re-indicted in Kent County instead, with an entirely new set of jurors.
On another note, one of the 12 jurors will no longer take part in the trial, due to it being a financial burden.
McGuiness was indicted on five criminal charges last October for the alleged misuse of public funds, including: violation of the state's official code of conduct, felony theft, non compliance with procurement law, official misconduct, and witness intimidation.
McGuiness had previously filed a motion on March 11 asking Superior Court Judge William Carpenter Jr. to dismiss the act of intimidation offense. The motion was discussed, but not formerly considered at the hearing on April 7.
In the past, Wood told WRDE News the indictment is full of misleading statements and half-truths and parts of it is "pure fiction."
McGuiness continues to deny all accusations against her.
The Delaware Department of Justice said the investigation began a year ago, after about 12 whistleblowers came forward.
If convicted on all counts, Kathleen McGuiness could face up to 13 years in prison.