DOVER, Del.-- Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness appeared at the Kent County Courthouse on Tuesday for the first day in the 'State of Delaware vs. Kathleen McGuiness' trial.
McGuiness was re-indicted last week due to issues with the location of the trial, originally set in New Castle Co.
Email, text messages and payroll receipts were presented as evidence on Tuesday.
McGuiness was mostly seen smiling and looking at the jury—a total of 12 individuals with 5 alternates (comprised of 10 men and 7 women).
First up in opening arguments was prosecutor Mark Denney who told jurors: “Kathleen McGuiness, the defendant, used the privilege of public office to commit crimes. And she abused public office by benefitting herself and causing harm to others.”
The Department of Justice broke down the indictment explaining each of the five counts; from count one—'conflict of interest' in hiring her college daughter and her friend as 'seasonal employees' without a formal interview; and depositing paychecks to their joint bank account; to count five involving the 'act of intimidation,' showing the jury documentation of 42 official requests granted to monitor employee email accounts, including some in real time, to make sure confidential information from within would not leak.
After about an hour, McGuiness’ Attorney Steve Wood took the floor opening with a quote: "The truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth" — a line he would continue to repeat as his argument went on.
Wood argued the investigation was biased from the very beginning. He said the numbers presented in the indictment were false. Moreover, he explained that hiring a relative or spouse is not a crime nor is being a bad boss. Also, the few employees who left, resigned on their own and for various personal reasons.
In the end, Wood said the witness intimidation accusation should be dismissed entirely given that McGuiness would have to knowingly and willingly violate the law.
Two witnesses--a man and a woman-- that deal with payroll services took to the stand, along with another woman who worked for McGuiness at the auditor office in HR, a woman who works at the Division of Corporations and coordinates purchases for the auditor, as well as another person who is a tech official with the state and spoke about how VPN access works.
It is expected that Kathy McGuiness’ daughter and other former employees will testify at a later date.
Kathleen McGuiness currently faces two felony counts and three misdemeanors. She continues to deny all allegations against her and her attorney Wood reminded the jury on Tuesday that she is indeed innocent until proven guilty. There is no timetable on how long this trial could last.