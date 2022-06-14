Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in the New Jersey counties of Atlantic and Cape May, and in Sussex County, Delaware. * WHEN...From 7:00 PM this evening until 1:00 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor flooding is expected with Wednesday evening's high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 14/10 PM 6.4 1.8 0.7 Minor 15/10 AM 4.6 -0.0 0.6 None 15/10 PM 6.7 2.0 1.0 Minor 16/11 AM 4.6 -0.0 0.6 None 16/11 PM 5.8 1.2 0.2 None 17/12 PM 3.9 -0.8 -0.1 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 14/08 PM 6.3 1.7 0.7 Minor 15/09 AM 4.5 -0.1 0.5 None 15/09 PM 6.5 1.9 0.8 Minor 16/10 AM 4.6 0.0 0.6 None 16/10 PM 5.9 1.3 0.4 None 17/11 AM 4.1 -0.5 0.1 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 14/09 PM 5.7 1.7 0.4 Minor 15/09 AM 4.0 0.0 0.3 None 15/10 PM 5.9 1.9 0.6 Minor 16/10 AM 4.1 0.1 0.4 None 16/10 PM 5.2 1.2 0.1 None 17/11 AM 3.4 -0.6 -0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 14/09 PM 6.6 1.5 0.3 Minor 15/09 AM 4.6 -0.5 0.2 None 15/10 PM 6.7 1.6 0.4 Minor 16/10 AM 4.7 -0.4 0.3 None 16/11 PM 6.0 0.9 -0.2 None 17/11 AM 4.0 -1.1 -0.4 None &&