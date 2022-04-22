SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The report card on Delaware's high ozone days by shows that Sussex County earned a "C" while Kent County leads with a "B" and New Castle County is at the bottom with an "F".
Chief Mission Officer of the American Lung Association Deb Brown says the middle of the pack grade shows that people in Sussex County are being exposed to an average level of ozone.
"We want to make sure people are aware that ozone and particle pollution are really two of the most widespread dangers to air pollutants," Brown said. "So, breathing in those pollutants causes asthma attacks, respiratory and cardiovascular harm and even death."
The main long-term illnesses that result from air pollution include asthma, COPD, emphysema, and cardiac issues. Most of these are started by inflammation in the lungs.
Doctors say if you have these conditions, be sure to tune into local weather reports for air quality alerts. If the air is bothering you slightly, a visit to primary care doctor or over the counter medications can help. But if you start to feel pain in your chest, see a specialist.
"If there is severity or the disease entity worsens, then they should see a sub-specialist, either a pulmonologist or an asthma or allergist specialist and we can help them and guide them through the different types of inhalers," Dr. Victor Banzon of Beebe Healthcare said.
Some people went out to enjoy the great weather Friday on the beach but they have also thought about air quality before heading outside. Kylie Blottenberger of Lewes said she saw a lot of pollen out in the ocean which is one of the causes of congestion.
"I was actually on the phone with my mom this morning and she was like you know you sound super congested," Blottenberger said. 'I just said yeah absolutely. I feel the allergies. You can even see it in the water, the pollen and everything.'
To see more results of the "State of The Air" report visit https://www.lung.org/sota.