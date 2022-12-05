LEWES, Del. - A public meeting about the construction of a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park is scheduled for Monday night starting at 5:30 p.m. in Cape Henlopen High School's auditorium.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host the meeting and give a presentation before opening the floor to public comments. Community members have already been voicing their opinions both for and against the proposal.
Anyone unable to attend the Dec. 5 public meeting but wanting to give feedback on the proposed restaurant can do so by visiting destateparks.com/contact and selecting “Cape Henlopen Restaurant Proposal” from the Delaware State Parks location drop-down menu.
