According to DNREC, the restaurant would be located at the north side of the park's main beach parking lot.

According to DNREC, the restaurant would be located at the north side of the park's main beach parking lot.

LEWES, Del. - A public meeting about the construction of a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park is scheduled for Monday night starting at 5:30 p.m. in Cape Henlopen High School's auditorium.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host the meeting and give a presentation before opening the floor to public comments. Community members have already been voicing their opinions both for and against the proposal.

Anyone unable to attend the Dec. 5 public meeting but wanting to give feedback on the proposed restaurant can do so by visiting destateparks.com/contact and selecting “Cape Henlopen Restaurant Proposal” from the Delaware State Parks location drop-down menu.

Read more about previous developments in this story here.

WRDE Coast TV News will be covering this event tonight in our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts, as well as regularly updating our website and app.