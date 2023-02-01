DELAWARE - Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long has announced that the State of Delaware has teamed up with Donate Delaware to purchase 44,000 cans of Care baby formula from Florida-based Gensco Pharmaceuticals for Delaware families.
Hall-Long says that all you need to get a can is have an infant up to 12 months old and a Delaware address. A Delaware ID is not required.
According to Hall-Long, the Delaware Division of Public Health is working to make sure that the formula is distributed proportionally to areas in need. She says that formula will be distributed though The Food Bank of Delaware, Boys & Girl Clubs of Delaware, and several other local community organizations.
The formula itself is Care brand, which is manufactured in Australia and sold by Gensco. Hall-Long says the cans themselves are twice the size as the ones on the shelf.