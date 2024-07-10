BLADES, Del. - Myles Andrews now faces multiple charges after a early morning arrest in Seaford.
On July 9, Delaware State Police pulled over Myles Andrews shortly before 1 a.m. Troopers say Andrews showed signs of impairment and was then given a field sobriety test.
Officials said Andrews failed the test then was arrested for DUI. During a search of the Mercedes Andrews was driving a loaded .40 caliber handgun was found, along with additional ammunition and drug paraphernalia with a digital scale.
Andrews was charged with three felony's and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,302 secured bond.